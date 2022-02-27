UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,323 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $26,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $105.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average is $122.03. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

