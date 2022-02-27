UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,583,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,889 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 5.39% of Barings BDC worth $28,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Barings BDC by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

BBDC stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $520.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.31%.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

