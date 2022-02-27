UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,943 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.55% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $29,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8,006.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 474,836 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $79.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.67. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $88.85.

