UBS Group AG Has $26.74 Million Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,845 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.27% of Zai Lab worth $26,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,522 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,199 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,914,000 after acquiring an additional 853,991 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 707,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after acquiring an additional 327,338 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,054,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $54.06 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $181.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.61.

In related news, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZLAB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.04.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

