UBS Group AG Has $26.88 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 104,129 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $26,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $69,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $76.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

ELS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

