UBS Group AG Has $27.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.76% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $27,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $185.62 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $157.89 and a 52 week high of $201.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.55.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

