UBS Group AG Has $30.44 Million Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.36% of MKS Instruments worth $30,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.37 and its 200-day moving average is $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.23 and a 1 year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

MKSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

