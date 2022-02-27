UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.41% of Alaska Air Group worth $29,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

NYSE ALK opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.39. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.