UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 619,757 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.60% of iStar worth $28,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iStar by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iStar in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iStar in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iStar in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

STAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

STAR stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. iStar Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. iStar’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

