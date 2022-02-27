UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,402 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of M&T Bank worth $29,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $183.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.39. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.81.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

