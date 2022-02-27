UBS Group AG Purchases 26,150 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.34% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $27,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

PSXP opened at $42.31 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 41.90%. The company had revenue of $503.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 117.85%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

