UBS Group AG Sells 1,019,809 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,019,809 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.13% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $30,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

EWA opened at $24.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

