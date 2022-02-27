UBS Group AG Sells 1,217 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $29,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 943,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,429,000 after purchasing an additional 40,358 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,956,000 after purchasing an additional 75,943 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $167.58 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $141.28 and a 52-week high of $176.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.75.

