UBS Group AG Sells 158,922 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 158,922 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of Akamai Technologies worth $29,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after purchasing an additional 456,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 991.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 310,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 282,474 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $23,867,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 80.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 335,843 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $35,204,000 after purchasing an additional 149,299 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $105.33 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $120.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.15 and a 200-day moving average of $110.85.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $590,877. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

