UBS Group AG Sells 23,637 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,637 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Avery Dennison worth $27,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after acquiring an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,413,000 after acquiring an additional 52,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,278,000 after buying an additional 53,517 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,617,000 after buying an additional 119,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 768,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $180.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.52. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.31 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.