UBS Group AG Sells 26,705 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,705 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco worth $30,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 22.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

