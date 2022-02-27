UBS Group AG Sells 50,953 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of RH worth $29,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,140,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,764,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,770,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,173,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.14.

RH opened at $396.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a 1 year low of $346.07 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

