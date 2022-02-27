UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.27% of Comerica worth $28,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 54,690 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 15.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,505,000 after buying an additional 87,877 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at $24,894,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 90.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 304,826 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA opened at $95.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.69. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.81.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.