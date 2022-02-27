Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $378.07 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $422.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

