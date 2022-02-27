Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Ulta Beauty worth $33,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 513.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $378.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

