UMA (UMA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.13 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One UMA coin can currently be bought for about $4.89 or 0.00012517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $319.62 million and $12.13 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,244,122 coins and its circulating supply is 65,361,470 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

