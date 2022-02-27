Umbrella Network (UMB) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.84 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and $1.25 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00196399 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008326 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.