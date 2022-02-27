Unido EP Price Hits $0.0617 on Top Exchanges (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Unido EP has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Unido EP has a market cap of $3.28 million and $81,590.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.54 or 0.06926508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,614.11 or 0.99724529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00045757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00053786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,252,624 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

