Unifi Protocol DAO Price Hits $5.36 on Major Exchanges (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $27.93 million and $20.75 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $5.36 or 0.00013726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00201260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00356547 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00061536 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008153 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,206,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

