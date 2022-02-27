Unifty Trading 84.9% Higher This Week (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.37 or 0.00038765 BTC on exchanges. Unifty has a total market cap of $27.78 million and $752,148.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded 84.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00046670 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.74 or 0.07074858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,624.40 or 0.99951153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00050568 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,807,888 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

