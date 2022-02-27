United Therapeutics’ (UTHR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $236.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Shares of UTHR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.00. The stock had a trading volume of 713,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,879. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $155.71 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total transaction of $654,894.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $1,213,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,776. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

