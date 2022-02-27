Unitrade Hits Market Cap of $1.94 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.0681 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unitrade has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Unitrade has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $423,287.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00037213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00110934 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

