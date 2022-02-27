Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). Unity Software reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $3,513,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 6,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $1,170,987.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,782 shares of company stock valued at $71,261,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 801.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after buying an additional 1,980,428 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,246,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE U opened at $104.04 on Friday. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average of $134.94. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Software (U)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.