Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.20 Million

Analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) to post $97.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.00 million and the lowest is $96.40 million. Universal Technical Institute reported sales of $77.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year sales of $414.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.58 million to $415.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $455.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

NYSE:UTI opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $278.93 million, a P/E ratio of 65.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23,086.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute (Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

