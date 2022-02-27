USDK Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.60 million and approximately $146.45 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDK has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00045452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.63 or 0.06885841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,798.93 or 0.99967270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00053618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003109 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.