Vabble Reaches Market Cap of $3.44 Million (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. Vabble has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $82,828.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vabble coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vabble has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

About Vabble

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,905,431 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

