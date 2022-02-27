Vai Hits Market Cap of $55.10 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $55.10 million and approximately $14,240.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 60,341,770 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

