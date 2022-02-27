Validity 24 Hour Volume Reaches $859,719.00 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $3.40 or 0.00009011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a total market cap of $15.33 million and $859,719.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Validity has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Validity Coin Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,519,531 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,694 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

