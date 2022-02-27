Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $80.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.