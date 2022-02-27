Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.34. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.80 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

