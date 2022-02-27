Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after acquiring an additional 993,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,375,000 after acquiring an additional 682,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $8.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $402.37. 11,662,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,887,727. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $341.92 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $417.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

