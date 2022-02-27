Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.7% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.79. 5,349,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,213,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.99. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

