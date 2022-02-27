Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by First Command Bank

First Command Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $221.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

