Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,916 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.53% of Varex Imaging worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VREX. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

VREX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $975,440.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VREX stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.80 million, a P/E ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.27 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Varex Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

