VeChain (VET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.07 Billion

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $3.07 billion and approximately $234.52 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VeChain has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000085 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007311 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

