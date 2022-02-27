Veil (VEIL) Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $845,673.34 and $610.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,776.65 or 1.00242405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00071516 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00233821 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013327 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00148488 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00281976 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00033722 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000760 BTC.

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

