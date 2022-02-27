Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,506 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Ventas worth $32,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTR. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $54.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 102.27, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

