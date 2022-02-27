VerusCoin (VRSC) One Day Volume Tops $27,657.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $39.69 million and $27,657.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00046890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.26 or 0.07092174 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,196.85 or 0.99807760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00046966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00053334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003070 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,045,201 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

