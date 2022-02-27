Viacoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,002.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0779 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $8,002.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00274501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016069 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars.

