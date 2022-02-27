Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63 and a beta of 1.15. Viasat has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $68.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Viasat by 22.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Viasat by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

