Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.75.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Viasat stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63 and a beta of 1.15. Viasat has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $68.76.
Viasat Company Profile (Get Rating)
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
