VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in VICI Properties by 35.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 2,091.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in VICI Properties by 34.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $28.07. 7,524,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,759,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VICI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

