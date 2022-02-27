Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,863 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,863 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,226,000 after acquiring an additional 83,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS stock opened at $149.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.48. The stock has a market cap of $272.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

