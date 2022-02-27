Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,967 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $854,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

Shares of FDX opened at $220.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $206.31 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.