Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,825,000 after buying an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock opened at $146.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.