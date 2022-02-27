Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $218.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.73 and a 200-day moving average of $241.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.89 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

